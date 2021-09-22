Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 review

It took so long to make that headline. Enjoy the official release news below. White Plains, NY – September 22, 2021 – Leading gaming accessory maker and best-selling gaming headset brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), and its award-winning PC peripherals brand ROCCAT, today launched all-new custom, limited-edition gaming gear in collaboration with Dr Disrespect. Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and the two-time champ are ferociously stepping into The Arena for a limited time with a Champion Grade gaming headset, mouse, keyboard, and mousepad. Doc fans can now dominate like the 6-foot 8-inch specimen with the limited-edition Dr Disrespect Stealth 700™ Gen 2 headset, Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard, Kone Pro mouse, and Sense Immortal mousepad. If you believe yourself to be powerful enough to wield these lethal gaming weapons and capture the essence of Doc, visit www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com to get your limited-edition Dr Disrespect gear today while supplies last.
Comments / 0