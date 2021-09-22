Kristy Davis Becomes Mesquite ISD Director of Counseling
Mesquite News recently highlighted A&M-Commerce alumna Kristy Davis in a “Community Profile” article. The article reports that Davis was recently named the director of counseling for Mesquite ISD. She previously served as the at-risk coordinator for the district. Since she assumed the role, several schools in Mesquite ISD have won Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas awards. Davis is also a Dallas Court Appointed Special Advocate.www.tamuc.edu
