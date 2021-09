The New York Yankees are desperately grasping on to the hopes of making it to the Wild Card round and manager Aaron Boone is in danger of losing his job. The New York Yankees had high expectations entering the 2021 MLB season and are now clinging to the hope of making it to the playoffs. It’s been a season full of twists and turns for the Yankees, but with October creeping closer their season is in shambles. And somehow, manager Aaron Boone still has his job — for now.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO