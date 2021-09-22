Electronic Dance Music – The Top 3 Songs To Play At Your Club

Blue skies, boardwalks, and slushies are some of the words that come to mind when thinking of Rob Love’s new music video, Summertime. Directed and filmed by Timothy Gordon at Coney Island beach, Brooklyn NY, Rob shines brighter than the sun as he sings and dances this summer treat. A tune for the lovers of sunshine, warm weather, and romance, Summertime brings the vibe of elation, freedom, and of course, love. When most people think of summer they think of colorful clothes, amusement parks, and splashing waves. This music video delivers all that and more. Whats the more? It is the pure authentic expression Rob gives when he performs. Not only does his music contain honesty with soothing and sultry vocals, his heart is virtuous. Being an LGBTQ+ artist, Rob advocates for gay rights. He makes it a point to spread the message of equality and peace within his art and social media. And in this video he does it again by representing LGBTQ+ love in a positive and supportive way.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO