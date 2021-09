Ashley McBryde postponed one show and put others in doubt after a horse riding accident sent her to the hospital. The singer is recovering after being treated by EMTs and hospital staff in Missoula, Mont., on Wednesday night (Sept. 22). A note on her Instagram page says she got several stitches and is sore after the accident. There are no details yet on what happened, other than she was out enjoying her time in Montana when things went sideways. Just hours before the announced postponement, McBryde shared video of her and a friend or team member looking well.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO