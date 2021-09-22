CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK A TROOPER: Sharing the road with bicycles

By Michelle Vlasak
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

A trooper in Southern Minnesota recently took a report from a concerned bicyclist and asked to have this information passed along. This person rides bicycle, has a flashing white light to the front and flashing red light to the rear, wears a helmet, has a mirror, follows the rules of the road, rides in bicycle lanes where provided and always near the fog line when there is no bicycle lane. The bicyclist is concerned of vehicles driving past and not giving 3 feet or more room when passing. The bicyclist has nearly been hit multiple times.

www.southernminn.com

