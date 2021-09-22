ASK A TROOPER: Sharing the road with bicycles

Question: In which direction must a vehicle face to be legally parking along a street or right-of-way?. Answer: The vehicle must face the same direction in which traffic is moving along that side of the street or right-of-way. Vehicles stopped or parked must have the right-hand wheels parallel with and within 12 inches of the right-hand curb. If there’s no curb, the wheels must be to the right of the paved or improved or main-traveled part of the street or highway.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO