Early Saturday morning, local ArtPrize artist Kenn Vidro made a post on his Facebook page that one of his paintings on display had been stolen. The painting was taken sometime after midnight on Saturday and was one of five that are hanging on the outside of Mojo's Dueling Piano Bar and Restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids. Kenn posted about the stolen painting on his Facebook page when he learned that it was stolen Saturday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO