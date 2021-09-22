CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Overheated housing market loses steam

By Dennis Rodkin
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe housing boom of the COVID era has finally reached the point where new growth simply can’t look impressive because it’s on top of record-setting old growth.

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Some Florida home sellers get greedy in scorching housing market, and it backfires

Some home sellers are getting greedy in the scorching housing market, and it’s backfiring on them. Many are setting their prices too high, trying to squeeze out every dollar from buyers who are willing to pay well over the asking price, often with cash. A growing percentage of sellers quickly learn that they’ll have to get real. Some 9.4% of homes on the market in August had reduced prices, up ...
FLORIDA STATE
wgnradio.com

Is Zillow manipulating the housing market?

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about the viral TikTok video that accuses companies like Zillow of manipulating the real estate market. Does David think there is any truth to this accusation?. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Covid
CNBC

This is how much it could cost to buy a house in the U.S. by 2030—and tips on how to start saving now

In the past year and a half, we've seen homes sell at astronomical prices, way above the market value. It's been a housing market that, to say the least, has left many aspiring homebuyers with a bitter taste in their mouths. And while this occurred under extraordinary circumstances — during a pandemic that pushed people out of densely populated cities and into suburban homes and a time of record low interest rates — it's left many people wondering: If homes are this expensive now, how much could prices rise in the future?
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
247wallst.com

This Is the Average Cost of a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before. As of August 2021, a typical...
REAL ESTATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Where home prices are headed, according to forecast models

The housing market of the past year and a half—rooted in remote work, low mortgage rates, and a demographic wave of first-time buyers—has been among the hottest in the nation’s history. Since the onset of the crisis, median home list prices across the U.S. are up 23%. In the Baton Rouge area, median sales prices for homes were up 6.2% in 2020, and in August 2021 they were up 11% compared to the same month a year prior.
BATON ROUGE, LA
probuilder.com

Americans Hate the Housing Market

According to University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumer, just 29% said in September that it was a good time to buy compared with 62% at the beginning of the year. Americans aren't just balking at home prices. Their outlook toward the entire economy is abysmal. The University of Michigan's Consumer...
BUSINESS
realtor.com

Why Is the U.S. Housing Market So Out of Whack? What Homebuyers Need To Know Right Now

There’s never been a housing market quite like this before. Today’s real estate agents are pulling double duty as therapists, consoling heartbroken homebuyers who lost out on their fifth—or 15th—home. First-time homebuyers around the country are being outbid by investors—some of whom are willing to pay more than $100,000 over asking price. Wealthy buyers offering all cash for second homes are sending prices ever higher, pushing the dream of homeownership out of reach for many folks.
REAL ESTATE
ABC 15 News

Opendoor on the red-hot housing market

Opendoor gives people a simple way to buy, sell and trade-in homes in Phoenix. When homeowners in Phoenix sell their home to Opendoor, they'll receive an all-cash offer and skip the hassle of showings and open houses all-together. The entire process is online and contact-free, and sellers can choose a closing date that works with their timeline, avoiding double mortgages or double moves.
PHOENIX, AZ
9&10 News

Renovating for the Current Housing Market

If you’re a homeowner, or searching for a home, it can be confusing to know which renovations are worth your time and money… and which ones are best left undone. The National Association of Realtors 2021 president, Charlie Oppler, chats with ‘the four’s Xavier Hershovitz with some insights and expert recommendations.
HOME & GARDEN
taylorvilledailynews.com

Building Trades House On The Market In Taylorville

The house completed by the Building Trades Program in Taylorville is complete and on the market. Led by Teacher Matt Blomquist, the building trades program worked for two years with COVID and other setbacks to make sure the house was ready and complete at 727 W Vandeveer in Taylorville. Blomquist says he’s proud of the hard work the students put in to make the house ready to go.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wdhn.com

Fall housing market in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Normally, people are waiting to buy and sell their homes during the Spring and Summer months, however, cities such as Rehobeth, Wicksburg, Headland, and other areas in the Wiregrass are growing and that means that more people are looking to buy homes. “So there are many...
DOTHAN, AL
Housing Wire

The purchase mortgage market continues to pick up steam

Mortgage loan application volume rebounded from the week prior, increasing by 0.3% for the week ending Sept. 10, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly report. The increase in application volume was predominantly driven by purchase mortgage activity, which grew by 8% from the week prior, the trade group said.
REAL ESTATE
studybreaks.com

Understanding the 2021 Housing Market

While sitting at the dinner table with family, your uncle wipes the corners of his mouth and tells the tale of his frustrating experience while trying to buy a home. The rest of the family immediately explodes into a discussion regarding the current housing market. You sit quietly. Perhaps you heard that the housing market is in poor condition. But when you flip through your brain’s Rolodex of information to find something interesting to add to the dinner table conversation, you come up empty. Your high school economics class was far too long ago.
REAL ESTATE
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy