By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old from Pittsburgh has been indicted for torture and murder in New York. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Malik Weems and two other men are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges for the death of Juan Jose Gotay. They are accused of kidnapping Gotay in January, shooting him in the shoulder and legs, torturing him, and then leaving him to die in a remote area of Pennsylvania near the New York border. Weems has also been indicted for allegedly abducting another man in April.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO