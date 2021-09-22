CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple bars Epic's 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

By Subrat Patnaik
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Apple Inc has blacklisted “Fortnite” from the iPhone maker’s popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday.

Epic Games’ opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due Dec. 12, according to a court filing and Apple’s reply is due by Jan. 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.

Sweeney took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling out Apple’s move and said the company will continue to fight the tech giant.

"This is another extraordinary anticompetitive move by Apple, demonstrating their power to reshape markets and choose winners and losers," Sweeney said on Twitter bit.ly/3CGIw2x.

The two companies have been locked in a legal dispute since August last year when the game maker tried to get around Apple’s 30% fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system.

The U.S. tech giant is facing a raft of other legal and regulatory challenges to rules it forces game makers to follow, including the closely watched antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games.

Apple confirmed the authenticity of the letter that Sweeney shared, but declined to comment further. Apple has not yet said whether it will ask for the injunction to be paused pending the appeal process.

“Epic committed an intentional breach of contract, and breach of trust, by concealing code from Apple and making related misrepresentations and omissions,” the iPhone maker told Epic Games, according to the letter shared by Sweeney.

Developers have long criticized Apple’s commissions of between 15% and 30% on many App Store purchases, what some developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting process.

Earlier this month, a U.S. federal judge struck down some of Apple’s App Store rules, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a partial win for Epic Games and other app makers.

Apple’s shares were up 1.3% at $145.26 on Wednesday.

Axios

Epic may not benefit from Apple's App Store changes

"Fortnite" creator Epic Games' Apple lawsuit failed to level the walls of the App Store, though it did leave some cracks in Apple's fortress. Yes, but: The modest changes Apple now has to make are more likely to benefit other iOS developers than to help Epic itself, unless the game-maker backs down from an all-or-nothing approach.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Epic Games Appealing Fortnite Lawsuit Against Apple

Last week, a judge ruled in the case of Epic Games v Apple, and the results were a mixed bag. On one hand, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple needs to allow publishers the option of making in-app purchases through additional methods, which is exactly what Epic Games wanted in the first place. However, the judge also found that Epic Games did not provide sufficient evidence that Apple is a monopoly, and ruled that Epic must pay Apple $3.65 million in damages for violating terms of service. While this would seem to be a big win for Epic Games, the company isn't happy with the outcome. In a document obtained by The Verge, Epic Games, Inc. revealed its plans to fight the ruling.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Epic Games to Appeal Federal Decision in Apple’s App Store Monopoly Case

Adam Kovacevich, CEO Chamber of Progress, joined Cheddar’s ‘Opening Bell’ to discuss the rulings made in Epic Games v. Apple. A federal judge disagreed with Epic’s claim that Apple runs a monopoly through its app store but agreed with the game developer that Apple must allow third-party payment processing. Epic says it will appeal the decision and according to Kovacevich, “Epic has been pushing legislation in state capitals and in the federal government that would essentially change the App Store rules all together.”
LAW
Hot Hardware

Epic's Tim Sweeney Explodes After Apple Refuses To Allow Fortnite Back Into The App Store

A court ruling earlier this month wasn't a decisive victory for either Apple or Epic Games regarding the pair's legal battle over App Store payments. While Epic scored a win in allowing app developers to choose alternative payment methods for in-app purchases, it also had to pay Apple 30 percent of its revenues for directing iOS users to the Epic Direct Payment System.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Fortnite has been blacklisted off the App Store for up to 5 years as Apple refuses to cooperate with Epic Games

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games has now tweeted email conversations between them and Apple that have revealed Apple’s reluctance of allowing Epic to operate on the App Store again, despite saying that they would be willing to welcome Epic back to the App Store if they play by Apple’s rules. Fortnite continues to be blacklisted off the App Store amidst the ongoing feud.
VIDEO GAMES
