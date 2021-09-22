CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz will not practice on Wednesday

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spraining both of his ankles during Sunday’s loss to the Rams, quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined for at least the first practice of Week Three. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Wentz did not participate in Indianapolis’ walk-through and will not practice on Wednesday. Per Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Reich said the plan as of Monday night was to aggressively treat Wentz’s ankles for 48 hours and see how he progresses. So there is a chance Wentz could be on the practice field on Thursday.

