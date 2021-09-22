In The Bahamas, Nine Cabinet Ministers Sworn In

A former Greenpeace campaigner who aims to unite the fractured French left will from Saturday do battle with a self-styled "eco-feminist" radical for the presidential nomination of France's Greens. Seven months before the polls, Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, faces 49-year-old economist Sandrine Rousseau in the second round of the primary of Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV). Regardless of who is on top when results are announced on Tuesday, neither is tipped to be among Emmanuel Macron's top challengers in the race for the presidency. The Green political movement in France so far lacks the national firepower of counterparts in Germany, where Greens have a chance of featuring in a coalition government after Sunday's polls.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO