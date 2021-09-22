CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In The Bahamas, Nine Cabinet Ministers Sworn In

By CMC
caribbeantoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASSAU, The Bahamas – Nine members of newly elected Prime Minister Philip Davis’ Cabinet were unveiled on Monday as they were sworn in by Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith. Davis said the ministers, who took the oath of office during a ceremony at Baha Mar, “are the initial members...

caribbeantoday.com

Comments / 0

