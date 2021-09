Earlier this month, Little Simz released her new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. It’s one of the year’s highlights and her most ambitious album yet; in our review (we named it Album of the Week) we said “The world of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is ostensibly an internal one, which for all its intimacy and vulnerability is an act of breathtaking maximalism.” Now, Simz has announced her plans to tour in support of the album in 2022. She’s lined up a three-week run of shows in the U.S. next spring. Take a look at those dates below, and find ticket info on her website.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO