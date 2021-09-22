2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Spotlight: Mica Mountain
2020 record: The Thunderbolts’ freshman-junior varsity program beat Mountain View 55-20 in their only game experience last year because of COVID-19 protocol. 2021 record: No varsity games played yet — first of that kind in program history happening Friday with Coolidge visiting. The record in the junior varsity schedule is 3-0 with wins of 40-0 over San Tan Foothills, 59-14 over Salpointe and 35-0 over Buena.allsportstucson.com
