New addition to West Columbia includes residences, commercial spaces
A mixed-use community will be the newest addition in West Columbia within the next year. Estates & Companies announced that 4West, will break ground in October. 4West will consist of 52 designer residences and approximately 15,000 sq.ft. of commercial space. The building was designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and the West Steps which will have amphitheater style seating for residents to enjoy.www.coladaily.com
