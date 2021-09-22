CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adafruit IS31FL3741

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd a splash of RGB LEDs to a project you're working on, with this adorable 13x9 RGB LED matrix breakout. It features -- no surprise -- 117 RGB LEDs, each one 2x2mm in size, in a 13x9 grid with 3mm pitch spacing. Unlike our 8x8 DotStar grid here, these are...

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you're not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It's a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here's some of what we're up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
ASK AN ENGINEER 9/15/2021 LIVE! #Adafruit #AskAnEngineer

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/15/2021 LIVE! – video.
#Adafruit#Dotstar#Neopixel#Pwm#Issi#Pcb#Circuitpython Python#Stemma#Sparkfun Qwiic I2c#Is31fl3741
Made in NYC Featuring #Adafruit #CYBERDECK and #LEDGlasses

LED Glasses – will you get bug, cat, wolf or dragon? (0:02) Manufacturing CYBERDECK HATs (0:10) Testing LED Glasses (0:39) Reels before and after (0:57) Ever rising construction (1:02) See more Made in NYC!.
Accessing and Using Adafruit PCB Design Files

As part of being an open source company, Adafruit provides the design files for all Adafruit designed printed circuit boards (PCB). These are provided as Eagle CAD files and hosted on Github. This guide shows you how to find, download, and view these files. It also shows how to perform...
NEW VIDEO: PTC Fuses – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

PTC fuses protect circuits from too much current & reset themselves after a little cooling off.
Pummel for DarkSaber by Adafruit #3DPrinting #3DThursday

TechnicallyBusted shared this project on Thingiverse!. I challenged my self to see if I could get my 12volt Bosch Drill battery to fit onto the pummel of this Darksaber. I had a lot of fun redesigning the pummel. I went the cheap route and just put in some basic white led lights. I found this ultra skinny led white lights on Amazon. Eventually I plan on getting the multicolor NeoPixel lights and sound board.
Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: Matrix Edition #AdafruitLearningSystem

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, we published a whole bunch of new guides. Well, actually I missed last week, but in 2 weeks we published 12 new guides! We have a couple new products guides, learn how to scan and detect I2C addresses, learn about UART communication between two CircuitPython boards, and so so much more!
Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library! NeoPXL8 now also works on boards with the RP2040 microcontroller, such as the Raspberry Pi Pico or Adafruit Feather RP2040.
A Raspberry Pi Macropad for quick-fire keymaps #CircuitPython #RaspberryPi #RaspberryPiPico

Blue Micro has come out with a 4×4 key macropad designed to be a handy edition to any computer as an auxiliary keyboard. Macropads are like a power-up for your keyboard! They work by having user-defined sets of key bindings referred to as ‘keymaps’. Keymaps assign macros to each key, and macros can be programmed to do multiple actions from a single keypress. An example of this would be for the ‘copy’ command. Usually, copying is done by pressing the control key and the C key at the same time – but with a macro this action can be assigned to a single key.
3D Hangouts – LED Glasses, Props and Masks with @ecken @videopixil

This week @adafruit we're making wearable spectacles for the LED Glasses with Feather RP2040. Updates to the blaster prop from Star Trek and a ghost-in-the-shell inspired mask for Timelapse Tuesday, epic! YouTube Link:. Learn Guide. Adafruit LED Glasses IS31FL3741. 50mm STEMMA QT Cable. Feather RP2040. M3 Hardware Kit. M2.5 Hardware...
Pico8lisp – a small lisp interpreter for the PICO-8 VM #lisp #PICO8

Pico8lisp is a small lisp interpreter built on PICO-8 virtual machine!. You can type commands directly into the shell (REPL). More info on the GitHub repo here.
Adafruit 2.9" eInk Display Breakouts and FeatherWings

Easy e-paper finally comes to microcontrollers with these breakouts, shields and friends that are designed to make it a breeze to add a monochrome, tri-color, or grayscale eInk display. Chances are you've seen one of those new-fangled 'e-readers' like the Kindle or Nook. They have gigantic electronic paper 'static' displays - that means the image stays on the display even when power is completely disconnected. The image is also high contrast and very daylight readable. It really does look just like printed paper!
Spinner Arrow Game #3DThursday #3DPrinting

6 different board division templates ready to print (in a paper sheet) for custom games or replacements. The arrow is well balanced, and spins nicely after a little 2 minute sanding. There is a thin base provided to improve the movement. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4873974.
