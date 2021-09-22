Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Pectoral Injury

Https://twitter.com/gerrydulac/status/1440671009489637383. Roethlisberger is no stranger to playing through pain, and he’s currently dealing with a pectoral injury. He suffered the injury last week vs. the Raiders, which is causing him pain while throwing. That said, he is tentatively still expected to suit up vs. the Bengals on Sunday. A final decision on his availability won’t be made until later in the week, so make sure to monitor the final injury report. If Roethlisberger is ruled out, Mason Rudolph would be in line to start at quarterback.