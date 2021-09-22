CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Injustice Movie Red Band Trailer Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of the Injustice movie from Warner Bros. Entertainment is just under a month away now, and ahead of that release, a new trailer has been revealed. Unlike the trailer released earlier in the month, however, this one's the red band trailer for the animated movie. As such, it's got some more graphic scenes in it that show why the movie earned the R rating it's been given. Those scenes should also look pretty familiar to anyone who's already well-versed in the Injustice: Gods Among Us storyline this movie is based off of.

comicbook.com

