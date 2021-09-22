CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Macron to meet next month amid Australia sub spat, French envoy to return to US next week

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Biden, Macron to meet next month amid Australia sub spat, French envoy to return to US next week. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
sandiegouniontribune.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between Mali...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
Times Daily

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies. Copyright 2021...
oilandgas360.com

No plans for U.S., Iran to meet at U.N. next week, says U.S. envoy

UNITED NATIONS – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no plans to meet with his new Iranian counterpart next week at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States...
New York Post

Biden, Macron to talk amid diplomatic rift over submarine deal with Australia

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to President Biden in the next few days about the diplomatic flap between Paris and Washington following the submarine deal with Australia, a French government spokesman said Sunday. Biden initiated the phone call, spokesman Gabriel Attal said during an interview with French news outlet...
Derrick

France's Macron expects Biden's "clarifications" on sub spat

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron expects “clarifications and clear commitments” from President Joe Biden in a call to be held later on Wednesday to address the submarines' dispute, Macron's office said. Macron's office said the call, which was requested by Biden, is to discuss “the crisis of trust”...
Washington Times

French ambassador returning to Washington after Biden, Macron phone call

France‘s ambassador to the U.S. will return to Washington after President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday held their first phone conversation since Paris erupted in anger over Mr. Biden‘s deal that would supplant France in a massive submarine arms deal with Australia. In a joint statement, the...
NBC News

Biden-France spat over sub deal gone bad isn't as simple as the French make it out to be

It should have been an easy diplomatic triumph for the new Biden administration: the announcement of a technology-sharing pact with close ally the United Kingdom to furnish their mutual partner Australia with nuclear-powered submarines capable of challenging China’s rapidly growing navy across the Pacific Ocean. Instead, much of the attention has been sucked up by a major diplomatic faux pas.
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
Washington Post

E.U. tells Russia not to carry out cyberattacks as Germany heads for Sunday election

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has warned Russia against carrying out “malicious cyber activities” on the eve of elections in Germany that Berlin fears are being targeted by Kremlin-backed hackers. Hackers have tried to steal data and access the personal accounts of government officials, politicians, journalists and activists, Josep...
Reuters

Myanmar will not address world leaders at U.N., Afghanistan will

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - No representative from Myanmar is scheduled to address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday, amid rival claims for the country's U.N. seat in New York after a military coup ousted the elected government. Competing claims have also been...
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD

