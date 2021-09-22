CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons WR Russell Gage considered week-to-week with ankle injury

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons lost their Week 2 matchup and potentially lost two starters in the process. Cornerback A.J. Terrell left the game with a concussion, leaving his Week 3 status in doubt. Meanwhile, wide receiver Russell Gage suffered an ankle injury that could cost him some time as well.

At the start of Wednesday’s practice, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Gage would be very limited, with a small chance of playing against the Giants this weekend.

Gage has been relatively quiet over the first two weeks for a guy that many projected big things for this season. He was held without a catch in Week 1, and caught five passes for just 28 yards in Week 2.

Rookie Kyle Pitts has been much more involved in the offense, leading the team with 73 receiving yards against the Buccaneers. Look for Pitts’ role to continue to expand this weekend in New York.

Falcons depth chart: Starting lineups for Week 3

