Three injured in Old U.S. 25E crash

Three people were injured in a crash on Old U.S. Highway 25E, north of the Statem Gap Road intersection, Monday. A 2018 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Bobby Mitch Taylor, 63, of Morristown, was traveling northbound on Old U.S. 25E when Taylor reportedly passed out due to an allergic reaction to bee stings. After passing out, Taylor’s truck left its lane of travel when went into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Ford ESP, driven by Daniel H. Kiser, 72, of Sevierville. The truck went into the ditch and struck standing trees. The ESP spun and flipped onto its side and remained there until arrival of officers and rescue workers.