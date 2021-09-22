CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The day I became a patient

By Lisa Machado
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will never forget the day I became a patient. I mean, I had always been a patient — those yearly check-ups, that time I had strep throat, when I developed painful sciatica. These were all times I needed the advice of a medical professional to make sure I was healthy or to make me feel better. Probably like you, I never really thought much about it — I got what I needed and moved on. I was a patient, for sure, but not a real patient — not an omg-am-I-going-to-die patient.

Vaccines are safe, effective for cancer patients

A series of long-awaited studies has found concrete evidence that the COVID vaccines produce an appropriate, protective immune response in cancer patients, eliciting side effects no worse than those experienced by the general population. The studies, to be presented this week at the annual congress of the European Society for...
CANCER
healthing.ca

Best medications identified for chronic sinusitis

Patients struggling with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps can greatly benefit from dupilumab, a biologic drug whose effectiveness was evaluated by researchers at McMaster University. However, the drug is expensive and may not be as available as other treatments. A McMaster-led international team evaluated the efficacy and safety of seven...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
USA Today

Dying Covid patients: "I don't have COVID." "I'd rather die than take the vaccine"

A Michigan doctor says some COVID-19 patients continue to deny their diagnosis or denounce vaccines from their deathbeds. Matthew Trunsky, a pulmonologist and director of the palliative care unit at a Beaumont Health hospital in southeastern Michigan, has gained national attention after recounting what some patents gravelly ill with coronavirus have told him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
Medical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The Most Common COVID Symptoms Now, According to Doctors

The emergence of effective vaccines has changed the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't eliminated the need to be vigilant about symptoms of the coronavirus. People who have been vaccinated may still develop "breakthrough" COVID infections—although these are rare—and transmit the virus to others. At the same time, researchers have discovered that people who've been vaccinated may have different symptoms of COVID than those who haven't gotten the jabs. Two doctors told ETNT Health about the most common COVID symptoms they're seeing on the front lines at this point in the pandemic. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox5ny.com

Woman who wanted Chicago hospital to treat her COVID-19 with Ivermectin, dies

CHICAGO - A Jefferson Park woman who demanded a Chicago hospital treat her COVID-19 diagnosis with a controversial drug has died. Veronica Wolski, 64, who was hospitalized two weeks ago, died early Monday at Amita Resurrection Health Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. Wolski, a popular QAnon...
CHICAGO, IL
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.
PHARMACEUTICALS

