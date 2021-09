ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman praised the county’s public schools for mandating all teachers, support staff and high school student-athletes get vaccinated or tested weekly by November 22nd. He wants the mandate to go beyond that. “I am looking forward to the day when either the federal government, the state government or our school board makes a decision that covid vaccines will be added to the list of vaccines that are required for kids to come to school. I believe that’s coming. It can’t come soon enough. When we do that I believe that we will be...

