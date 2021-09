I am writing to express my concern for the families of New Jersey who are put in a situation which can be dangerous. Governor Murphy passed 2021/2022 school year to open with mandatory In-Person learning. Although I believe in-person learning is needed for the students to engage more with their teachers and to be more social with other students, but during this time with the Delta variant numbers reaching peaks in various states, it is not safe for those who have serious illnesses or disabilities.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO