Incyte eczema drug wins FDA OK, but with safety warning

By Kristin Jensen
biopharmadive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncyte on Tuesday won Food and Drug Administration approval for Opzelura, a topical cream formulation of its top-selling drug that can be used to treat the skin disease eczema. The FDA cleared Opzelura for patients 12 and older with mild-to-moderate forms of the disease, also known as atopic dermatitis. The...

www.biopharmadive.com

Eli Lilly
