CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Getaway on Netflix’s ‘Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

By Ryan Nelson
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't say that I've ever heard of Netflix's 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals' show. But with one glance at the title, I'm guessing you can probably figure out what it's all about. If you want to learn about some awesome travel destinations, this looks like it's the show for you. A mansion in the Rockies, beachfront villas, luxury lodges, a cabin with a private waterfall.....these are just a few of the properties that are featured in the first two seasons of the show. And here's something pretty cool, a Montana ranch gets the spotlight in one of the episodes.

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.5

Favorite Western Montana Halloween Tradition Will Make You Scream

After so much bad news about Halloween activities this year and last, it's exciting to find that the legendary Field of Screams is about to open for the season. I went to their Facebook page today and fully expected to see a message saying "see you next year." Instead, there was a contest for a free ticket and an announcement that they are celebrating 22 scream-inducing years in the Bitterroot.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You

I embarked on a Montana adventure this past weekend. As someone born and raised here in Montana, I have not seen all of it. So, I packed up the fiancé, the dog and our archery gear and set off to a portion of Montana that I have never been. Our goal was to harvest a pronghorn antelope using our archery equipment. Though it seemed intimidating to take off to an unfamiliar portion of the state, it sure made for a great adventure. If only it wasn't for the wind.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Missoula Still Has an Eerie and Cool Haunted House Option

No Missoula Corn Maze this year. No Missoula Haunted House this year. To quote the Wicked Witch of the West, "What a world, what a world." Well, the University of Montana is doing their part to take the scare out of scarce for traditional Halloween fun this year. Our thanks to Cary Shimek and Jenny Lavey with UM News Service for sending us the "haunted" details.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Alt 101.5

What Are the Tiny Blue Fuzzy Insects Swarming Missoula?

These annoying little blue buggers will not hesitate to fly up your nose, get stuck in your hair, and gleefully enter your mouth when you're enjoying a snack outdoors. There were so many swarming the Griz game over the weekend, at one point I was convinced I had lice. Then I thought I'd finally snapped because I could feel them, but not see them. And although we experience them most Septembers in Missoula, we forget about them from year to year, much like our winter driving.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Is the Baby Ruth Truly Montana’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

Decorations are popping up on houses around town and costumes are being picked out now as Montanans prepare for Halloween. If you have kids, it's basically mandatory. And if you're a kid at heart it's tough not to enjoy the holiday. Costume parties, spooky-themed potlucks at work, scary movies, or just handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night are all pretty fun activities.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone National Park#Montana Getaway#Ranch Retreats#Gallatin National Forest#The National Park Service#Americana
Alt 101.5

This Week Is Your Last Chance To Visit The Giggle Box In Missoula

About a month ago, we gave you the news that The Giggle Box - Missoula's first interactive art museum, located in the Southgate Mall - would be closing down. The museum was always planned to be a limited-time thing and was originally only supposed to be at the mall for a few months, but proved so successful that they kept extending their stay. Alas, that stay is finally ready to come to an end.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Netflix
Alt 101.5

Did Glacier’s New Ticket System Help Out With Traffic This Year?

This past summer, I took my family out to Glacier National Park, which meant I had to contend with the stresses of reserving a ticket with their new ticketing system for Going-To-The-Sun Road - I documented that experience right here, and I still remember refreshing my computer furiously at 8 AM two days before trying to make that reservation. I know they opened up more reservations as the season went on, so hopefully the experience became a little less stressful over time.
TRAFFIC
Alt 101.5

Is Montana Getting it Right or Wrong With This New Law?

Have you ever submitted a sample to one of the DNA database companies like 23andMe or AncestryDNA? We thought about doing it with my dad's DNA when he passed - but then we thought better of it - you just never know what kind of things you'll uncover! I've kind of always wanted to submit a sample with the idea of learning about a long-lost sibling or something. The main argument I've heard people make against doing such a thing has always seemed to be that once you give your sample you don't know what happens with it and who has access to it. Maybe I was always a bit nieve, but I would always counter with something like "c'mon, you're just paranoid."
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Montana’s Craziest Off Grid Air BnB is an ‘Earthship’

I keep hearing rumors that one of my all-time favorite movies may be getting a sequel. It is a movie about two goofballs who accidentally get themselves locked in an Earthship (a.k.a. Bio-Dome.) The two struggle to not bring too much chaos to the symbiotic experiment. But, quoting Bud and Doyle, "Just because we are stuck in a bubble doesn't mean we can't cause any trouble."
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

One Of Missoula’s Favorite Bars Is Bringing Back Oktoberfest

A couple of weeks ago, I walked into the store and was surprised by the discovery I made - the Oktoberfest beers are back! I'm a big fan of trying out the different seasonal Oktoberfest beers from different breweries, but they're only available for a limited time. Some people think of the fall as pumpkin spice season, but real ones know it's Oktoberfest season.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Kings of Leon Cancel Upcoming Shows Due to Family ‘Medical Crisis’

On Thursday (Sept. 23), Kings of Leon canceled two of their upcoming concerts, including a scheduled Sept. 24 appearance at this weekend's Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival in California, due to a "medical crisis" involving the mother of three of the rock act's members. BettyAnn Murphy, mom to Kings of Leon...
MUSIC
Alt 101.5

My New Side Hustle has Everything to do with Beer and Griz Games

During my drinking years, I spent a solid amount of time on the fun side of the bar. Not, like, barfly level, but I was certainly a regular at the Silver Dollar and Al's and Vic's. My apologies to the other regulars and staff at those fine establishments, and you all are welcome for my superior jukebox playlists.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy