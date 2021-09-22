How Cities Are Transforming Forest Conservation
The world’s forests face a dire threat. Each year, six to nine million hectares (15 to 22 million acres, an area roughly the size of Denmark) of forests are permanently cleared and many millions more are degraded. But many decisions affecting forests happen from miles away: cities are home to government officials who set land policy, businesses that sell and buy the commodities that displace forests, and investors who finance it all.www.wri.org
