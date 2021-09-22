CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Joins Celebs Urging For Climate Change In New Campaign

at40.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish, Leonardo DiCaprio, Radiohead and more artists have joined together to launch a day of social media action, in effort to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation. As part of the social campaign, which is set to take place on Wednesday,...

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moby, Joaquin Phoenix and Billie Eilish urge world leaders at climate talks to curb animal farming

A host of stars including Billie Eilish, Moby, Joaquin Phoenix and Stephen Fry are urging the government to get world leaders to debate animal agriculture at the upcoming climate crisis summit because of the environmental damage it causes.Eighteen celebrities have written to MP Alok Sharma, president of the Cop26 conference, asking him and other delegates to “formally and publicly recognise the role of animal agriculture as one of the largest contributors to climate change”.Other stars signing the letter are: Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, Deborah Meaden, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, singer Leona Lewis, Chris Packham, actors Alicia Silverstone, Alan Cumming and Daisy...
BILLIE EILISH
vegnews.com

Billie Eilish, Moby, and Joaquin Phoenix Demand COP26 Stop Ignoring Animal Agriculture’s Role in Climate Crisis

This week, a group of 18 celebrity plant-based advocates, including Billie Eilish, Moby, Joaquin Phoenix, Alan Cumming, Evanna Lynch, and Alicia Silverstone, sent an urgent demand letter to Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma, the president of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November. The letter demanded Sharma include the role of animal agriculture in all discussions about the climate crisis. While animal agriculture has been widely ignored as a topic of discussion at previous climate talks, the celebrity-backed demand letter points out that the destructive industry contributes 14.5 to 16.5 percent of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally—making it the second largest GHG emitter in the world, on par with all transportation sectors combined.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Mark Ruffalo
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Joins 'Dear Earth' Campaign - Spreads Climate Change Awareness Worldwide

BLACKPINK will join in the Dear Earth campaign to spread awareness about climate change in the world. BLACKPINK Spreads Climate Change Awareness Through Dear Earth Campaign. The female quartet will participate in Google's Dear Earth event, which will be held on YouTube originals on October 23 (US Time). Dear Earth...
ADVOCACY
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish & Finneas Join Coldplay On “Fix You” At Global Citizen

Yesterday, Coldplay performed at the New York City portion of the Global Citizen festival. They brought out some special guests, including Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who were also there to play a set of their own. The O’Connells joined Coldplay for a rendition of their X&Y hit “Fix You.” Coldplay also had Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes come out for “Yellow” and they had BTS beamed in virtually on the big-screen so they could do their just-released single “My Universe.” Watch videos of all that below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Gate City

Biden joins Newsom, talks climate change in Calif.

President Joe Biden is providing last-minute help Monday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. During appearances in Northern California, Biden warned about climate change and pitched his infrastructure program. (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/598769cc4823455293cd9c59426bfc8f.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Radiohead#Coderedcongress#American
The Verge

These climate stars are among the world’s most ‘influential’ people

Climate change was a big theme in Time Magazine’s 2021 list of “Most Influential People,” with a handful of climate scientists and environmental advocates making the list along with celebrities like Dolly Parton and Naomi Osaka. 2021 isn’t the first year rock star environmentalists have made Time’s list. Teen activist...
ADVOCACY
worldanimalnews.com

Billie Eilish Among Plant-Based Advocates Urging That Animal Agriculture Be Addressed At The COP26 Climate Conference In Scotland

A number of the world’s most well-known advocates for the plant-based movement have written to Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma MP, President of the COP26 Climate Change Conference to ask him to stop ignoring animal agriculture as a catastrophic climate change culprit. They are calling for this critical issue to be included on the COP26 agenda for world leaders to discuss this year in Glasgow, Scotland.
AGRICULTURE
at40.com

Shawn Mendes On Climate Change 'We've Been Told Since 5 The Earth Is Dying'

Shawn Mendes sat down with Stephen Colbert on early Thursday morning (September 23) and shared why he felt it was important to raise awareness about climate change. After reminiscing on a Brazil concert that saw him flip his guitar to reveal "Climate Action Now" taped on the back, Mendes spoke about the reasons why his generation feels so determined to act on climate change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event circled the world Saturday, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live -- 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans urged the audience to "take action" to help raise $6 billion needed by the World Food Programme, tackle vaccine inequality and pressure leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Laredo Morning Times

Billie Eilish, Radiohead Urge Climate Action in 'Code Red Congress' Campaign

A diverse group of artists, celebrities, and influencers — including Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Leonardo DiCaprio — have launched a day of social media action to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation. Using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress, the artists are urging...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Billie Eilish, Radiohead Urge Climate Action in 'Code Red Congress' Campaign

A diverse group of artists, celebrities, and influencers — including Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Leonardo DiCaprio — have launched a day of social media action to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation. Using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress, the artists are urging...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GreenwichTime

Billie Eilish, Radiohead Urge Climate Action in 'Code Red Congress' Campaign

A diverse group of artists, celebrities, and influencers — including Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Leonardo DiCaprio — have launched a day of social media action to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation. Using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress, the artists are urging...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy