Bewitching Peddlers of Halloween Returning To Marshall

By Mark Frankhouse
 5 days ago
There are people who are so excited for Halloween that they've already started to decorate their house to get ready for a season of all things spooky. Good thing for them that there are literally dozens and dozens of crafters and artists who make a living out of making Halloween themed crafts. There's one place where they all call home this time of the year, in the Bewitching Peddlers of Halloween event that' being held at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall, on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.

