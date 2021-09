Takuma and the gang get sent on a secret mission to the Dinosaur Empire after Sho Tachibana shows up. She was there to pick up Kamui when he was a child with Jin. It looks like she’s running the show now. Meanwhile, the navy attacks some invading forces but the missiles they fire get sent back to them through a teleporter. A mysterious robot shows up covered in shadows. While charging up a big attack the shadows dissipate revealing the robot to be Shin Getter.

