For the next in this series of columns on money script categories, let's look at money status. This differs from the money worship category in having its focus on social acceptance. People in this category generally equate net worth with their self-worth. They might hold beliefs such as, "The higher your earnings, the more successful you are," "If something is not considered 'the best,' it's not worth buying," or "Looking successful is part of being successful." If these statements resonate with you, then you may struggle with money status.

