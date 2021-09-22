CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Jennings: ‘I would’ve been an All-Star for sure if I didn't tear my Achilles’

By Michael Scotto, Follow @MikeAScotto
HoopsHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NBA point guard Brandon Jennings discussed his decision to go pro out of high school and the future for prospects now that they can benefit from their likeness with host Michael Scotto on the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast. Jennings also discussed what he thought of his career, what his career could’ve been if he didn’t hurt his Achilles, his latest NFT drop with Ballislife, and much more.

