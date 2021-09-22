Brandon Jennings: ‘I would’ve been an All-Star for sure if I didn't tear my Achilles’

The seasons from 2010 to 2020 are not years that Detroit Pistons fans care to remember. With two playoff appearances, both ending in sweeps, there isn’t much positivity to take out of the decade. But for the few that happened to watch during those times, there was a certain year, not even one of the playoff years, that some might argue had the best and most watchable Pistons basketball of the decade. This season was the very up and down 2014-15 season.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO