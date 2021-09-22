Meet a Candidate: Diana Farnsworth
––– Name: Diana Farnsworth. Community involvement: American Association of University Women (AAUW), member; Soroptimist Education Committee, past member; Anacortes Reading is Fundamental (RIF) former chair; Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Selection Committee; National History Day Judge; ASD Community Stakeholder participant at Equity Convening 2019; AMS Drama Club volunteer; Anacortes Community Health Council, representative; Anacortes Community Theatre, member of Education Committee, Class Act instructor; Island Hospital Foundation Gala Volunteer; Anacortes Senior College Instructor.www.goskagit.com
