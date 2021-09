Mistakes happen accidentally, and sometimes, we hurt the other person unintentionally. It feels embarrassing and sad when someone hurts your feelings. Practicing forgiveness and overlooking people’s mistakes is the best way to overcome feelings of negativity and revenge. Forgiveness improves not only our mental wellbeing but also has a positive impact on our physical health too. The Lord has shared several thoughts about positivity through Bible verses about forgiveness. We should always live life by following the teachings of God and make the world a happy place to live. In this post, we share the best Bible verses about forgiveness to fill your mind with positivity.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO