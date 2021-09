On Amazon, an Intel Beast Canyon NUC appeared on their eCommerce site. What is surprising is what it is retailing for on the shopping giant's site. The barebone version of the Intel Beast Canyon NUC is selling for a minimum of $1,769.95. With this particular setup, you receive the chassis, along with the Intel Core i9-11900KB CPU and a 650 watt 80+ Gold PSU. Website Techpowerup did locate a listing for the same product at another location on the Internet, however, it was still above $1500. In fact, they found it for $1599.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO