Child Rapist Gets Life Sentence

A child rapist has been given a life sentence. 69-year-old Larry Thomas Rhoades of Santa Rosa will serve a prison term of 12 years plus an additional indeterminate sentence of 15 years to life, after pleading “no contest” in June to 25 felony counts of child sexual assault. His 12-year-old victim, a family member, reported the ongoing abuse in August of 2020 to authorities. Rhoades was also convicted of forcible rape of a child under the age of 14, as well as 23 additional charges. In a victim impact statement read at sentencing, the victim’s mother described Rhoades as a “predator of the highest degree.”