Restaurant-software maker Toast valued at over $32 billion as shares surge in debut

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) -Shares of Toast Inc jumped more than 63% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, valuing the restaurant software provider at nearly $32.6 billion. The stock opened at $65.26, compared with its initial public offering price of $40 per share. The Boston-based company, which makes software to...

theblockcrypto.com

Share sale values British fintech firm OakNorth at $5 billion

A sale of shares of the British fintech bank OakNorth has more than doubled its valuation. Goldman Sachs advised on the $34 million transaction, according to sources. Shares in OakNorth have changed hands in a deal that values the British fintech bank at $5 billion — more than double its last reported valuation.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Polestar Plans Nasdaq SPAC Listing That Values EV Maker At $20 Billion

Polestar, a Swedish electric carmaker jointly-owned by Volvo and China's Geely, said Monday it plans to list on the Nasdaq through a Special Acquisition Company backed by billionaire investor Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners. The merger will include cash proceeds of around $800 million and $250 million in...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
kelo.com

Funds exposed to China Evergrande stocks and bonds

(Reuters) – Sharp falls in the stocks and bonds of China Evergrande Group have raised the spectre of losses for global asset managers with exposure to the embattled property developer. The below graphics show the exposure of asset managers to the Chinese firms stocks and bonds and how they have...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
MarketWatch

Cue Health IPO priced in middle of expected range, valuing COVID test maker at $2.3 billion

Cue Health Inc. is set to go public Friday, after the California-based COVID-19 test maker's initial public offering priced at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $200.0 million as it sold 12.5 million shares in the IPO. The pricing valued the company at about $2.3 billion. The stock is slated to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "HLTH." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Boston Globe

Toast valued at nearly $20 billion in one of Boston’s most anticipated IPOs

Boston technology company Toast priced its initial public offering at $40 per share on Tuesday evening, above the expected range of $34 to $36, valuing the restaurant payments firm at about $20 billion. It’s one of the biggest deals — and rebounds — in recent Boston tech history. Toast’s triumph...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston-based restaurant software company Toast to begin trading on NYSE

BOSTON — Boston-based restaurant software company Toast Inc. is set to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange with aninitial public offering of $40 per share. Company leaders rang the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Toast's products include digital ordering tools for takeout and in-restaurant customers, marketing tools...
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

After upsized IPO, Toast shares soar in Wall Street debut

In one of Boston's largest IPOs of 2021, shares of Toast Inc. soared in the restaurant software company's debut on Wall Street Wednesday morning even after the company significantly increased its price in recent days. Toast's stock (NYSE: TOST) opened on the New York Stock Exchange at $65.26, up 63%...
MARKETS
froggyweb.com

Universal Music Group shares surge on stock market debut

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Universal Music Group’s shares surged at the start of trading on Tuesday, as owner Vivendi spun off the record label in the biggest European listing of the year. The spin off hands 60% of Universal shares to Vivendi shareholders, while U.S. hedge fund billionaire William Ackman and China’s...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Toast boosts expected IPO pricing, could be valued at up to $18 billion

Payment-technology company Toast Inc. offered updating pricing expectations Monday for its upcoming initial public offering. The company now expects the offering to price at $34 to $36 a share, up from $30 to $33 a share previously. Toast still intends to 21.7 million shares through the deal, so the company could raise up to $781 million at the high end of the expected pricing range. The offering would value Toast at up to $18 billion at the high end of the range. Toast offers payment processing and order-management software for restaurants. Its planned IPO comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 4.0% over the past three months and as the S&P 500 has gained 4.2% in that span.
MARKETS

