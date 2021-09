Closely followed crypto strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe is highlighting the top five altcoins to watch in October. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 130,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s keeping an eye on decentralized oracle network Chainlink in its Bitcoin pair (LINK/BTC). According to Van de Poppe, LINK/BTC is now in an uptrend and is threatening to pull off a 40% surge from its current value of 0.00057 BTC, worth $25.22.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO