New Irving Park Underpass Unveiled
Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) Vice President Barbara McGowan joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, city officials and partners to unveil the new Irving Park Road Bridge and underpass to link a final segment connecting the 312 RiverRun trail along the North Branch of the Chicago River. The 312 RiverRun provides a recreational amenity that connects three parks along the river for nearly two miles from Montrose to Belmont avenues via the Riverview Bridge that was completed in 2019.chicagodefender.com
