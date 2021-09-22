County honors local law enforcement

DANVILLE — While one day would never be enough, Vermilion County will honor its own with a Law Enforcement Appreciation day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Turtle Run Banquet Center in Danville.

We appreciate your sacrifices and those of your families. May your children come to know you not for your absence, but for your sacrifice. May they see the support and love for you in society and be shielded from the hatred. May they come to understand that the Thin Blue Line is a line you’ve drawn not just between good guys and bad... but good and evil in society. May they know that you’ve done this not to be a away from them, but because of your deep love of them.

This annual event will ensure that what you do is not overlooked or forgotten. We invite the police officers of every jurisdiction in Vermilion County to be a part of this event

Be assured, that whoever you are, wherever you are, we the undersigned appreciate your service and sacrifices. We support you.

The joint statement is from: Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn Jr., Vermilion County Public Safety Committee Chairman Craig Golden, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, Public Defender Mike Mara, Probation Director Tom Gregory, Circuit Clerk Melissa Quick, Coroner Jane McFadden, Juvenile Detention’s Judy Hartshorn, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.