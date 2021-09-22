Thatcher's Friday game against Douglas canceled
Thatcher head football coach Daniel Jones announced via Twitter Tuesday night the Eagles' game scheduled for Friday against Douglas had been canceled. Thatcher athletic director James Hicklin said Douglas is short on eligible players this week with only 13 cleared to play. Hicklin said the shortage wasn’t related to a COVID-19 outbreak, rather “low numbers to begin with plus injuries, concussions and eligibility issues.”www.eacourier.com
