TRAINING CAMP ROSTER, SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp kicks off on Sept. 22 with fitness testing and medicals. The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2021 training camp on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The Flames will do their medicals and testing today and the first on-ice session will be tomorrow, Sept. 23, Group 1 taking the ice at 9:00 AM MT. Group 2 will skate 11:00 AM MT and Group 3 will wrap up the day with their on-ice session taking place at 1:30 PM MT. The training camp roster consists of seven goalies, 21 defencemen, and 35 forwards.

www.nhl.com

