CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Should Bismarck’s Kmart Building Be Turned into Housing for People in Need?

By Kori B
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fargo's vacant Kmart building is being turned into affordable living for senior citizens. According to Valley News Live, the old Kmart building in Fargo will be flip-turned into an affordable senior living community. It is reported that when the building transformation is complete, the residents will not only live in an affordable place, but they will also have access to a community room, library, and fitness center.

hot975fm.com

Comments / 8

Tim Thueson
4d ago

I agree, don't need another shelter. They are already hanging around. Instead, give them job applications and have them find work. Oh yeah ,money they get on the street corners is tax free. If they have a job then they gave to pay taxes.

Reply(1)
3
Todd Nelson
4d ago

This is not talking about a homeless shelter. We do not need another one of those! It is talking about affordable living for seniors. That I would be in favor of.

Reply
2
Related
Hot 97-5

Rebirth Of The Patterson Place – Glistening In The Bismarck Sunshine

On a picture-perfect sunny Thursday morning, Patterson Place Apartments stood tall with pride. Today was something extra special, all the hard work, and rehabilitation of the historic McKenzie Building was celebrated by a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting. 420 East Main Ave. Originally built in 1911, this 10-story marvel greeted hotel...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

This Sunday In Bismarck – A Time Of Healing For Suicide Victims

Suicide is just plain tragic - for all involved. The one that is hurting takes his or her life and leaves behind those that will be haunted forever. One such victim is Mike Maples, a security guard for the refinery here in Mandan. Three years ago his 17-year old step-son Nicolas stepped away from his personal anguish and took his own life. Mike has acted upon that terrible day by doing something special for himself and many others.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Here’s How You Can Help the Driscoll Haunted House Rise from the Ashes

Just before the start of spooky season, the Driscoll Haunted House went down in flames. A couple of weeks ago, the Driscoll Haunted House tragically burned down. Then, on September 22, it was announced that the haunted house will rise from the ashes, but not this year. Unfortunately, a lot was lost in the fire - like props and such.
LIFESTYLE
Hot 97-5

The Groundbreaking has Begun – “Mandan Supports Our Schools”

Have you ever been to a groundbreaking event? On a sun-splashed Monday afternoon, I had the opportunity to be part of something special. I took the 96-5 Fox vehicle for a spin and arrived at 24th ST NW. Down the hill from Walmart, and directly behind Kramer Subaru (again down the hill) - With typical North Dakota winds lightly swirling, I stood in the back waiting to hear the news of some big-time construction happening.
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Fargo, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
Hot 97-5

12 Places in Bismarck-Mandan with Exceptional Customer Service

Do you have a favorite Bismarck-Mandan business that offers exceptional customer service?. There are so many places in Bismarck-Mandan that desperately need employees. I even saw a sign today that Best Buy is hiring with a starting wage of $15 an hour. As can be predicted, when places are working with skeleton crews, quality customer service be lacking. But there are some places in town that have exceptional customer service.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Calling All Bismarck/Mandan Girls!

When you hear Girl Scouts the first thing that comes to mind is COOKIES! Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils to name a few. But there is a lot more to the Girl Scouts than just cookies. Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is our local chapter here in the Bismarck Mandan area. Here...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Culver’s in North Bismarck Celebrates Grand Opening Day

Bismarck's newest Culver's location just celebrated its grand opening. Culver's in North Bismarck officially opened for business on Monday, September 20. The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bismarck's newest chain restaurant addition. I went there to check it out and the location already appears to be a hit in Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Poverty#Valley News Live#The Bismarck Kmart
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Heaven – Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe

Do you want to do some good in our community? Have you ever wondered "What can I possibly do to be of help to anyone that may need it?" I have the answer, and it's so easy. This wonderful non-profit organization has been a huge part of Bismarck since 2009. Providing a warm place for those that need an even warmer meal. Since their opening, they have served souls that were in desperate need of caring people. Unfortunately, they lost their lease.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Should North Dakotans Ask if a Home is Haunted Before Buying?

If you are purchasing a new home, you may want to ask if it is haunted before you buy. If you are in the market for a new home, you probably have a list of questions to ask about the places you look at. Of all the questions, have you ever thought to ask, "Is this place haunted?" You may want to add that to your list of questions to ask your realtor because you do not want to end up stuck with a mortgage on a house with paranormal activity.
REAL ESTATE
Hot 97-5

Mandan – Have You This Odd Business Coupling On The Strip?

You can't miss it when you are driving down Memorial Highway here in Mandan. Leaving our radio station and heading west for about a half-mile, it's on your left. A small two-place cozy little business strip. Two different places entirely. You have the "hand of God" on one side, and...
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy