Douugh to list on OTC Markets in the US

 4 days ago

Douugh Ltd (ASX: DOU) (Company or Douugh), the responsible financial super app helping customers manage and grow their money to live financially healthier lives, today announced its plan to list on the OTCQB Venture Market, following increased investor demand from US based customers and investors. OTC Markets Group operates the...

finextra.com

Worldline releases A2A white label payments product for online businesses

Worldline has released an account-to-account (A2A) payment offering that enables online businesses to launch their own custom-branded payment method. WL Account-Based Payments uses open banking technology to allows third parties to access consumer banking information previously controlled by banks. It combines custom-branded payments at the checkout with instant settlement notification, low fees, and access to 20 European countries and the UK.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

Let me be clear: No one knows with any level of certainly when the next recession is going to happen. No one. But that doesn't stop strategists at big banks or talking heads on financial news outlets from trying to make predictions. And particularly as of late, concerns including higher inflation, the Fed's policies, and the ongoing pandemic are all complicating things more for investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Electric vehicle stocks aren't only about car manufacturers. They require lithium batteries, and those batteries need to be recycled. Nio wants to beat Tesla, Albemarle is growing exponentially, and Li-Cycle is making big first moves in a massive industry. The global electric car market grew 43% in 2020 in terms...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InvestorPlace

7 Materials Stocks to Buy as Investors Look Forward to 2022

While materials stocks occupy the undesirable quality of competing for the title of most boring investment category, Wall Street might very well apply a premium for dull holdings. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has been a solid performer — up 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis — over the trailing month, it’s down just under 1%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks Gushing, And These Are In Buy Zones

Other than biotechs, no industry group has seen more breakouts in the past few weeks than the U.S. oil & gas exploration and production industry group. It's become a fertile ground for investors thanks to improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN) broke out Thursday. The company, whose principal operations are in the Delaware Basin, is…
STOCKS
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
finextra.com

Panxora introduces risk management for crypto investors

Over the past year public interest in cryptocurrency has grown exponentially. Headlines have been made by high profile investors like Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor buying bitcoin as well as the introduction of over $100bn dollars into the DeFi sector in just Q4 of 2020 alone. Yet these markets are not for...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

USTR Talks Trade and Textiles at Milliken and AE

USTR Katherine Tai said she is committed to helping U.S. textile firms uncover market opportunities and reaching new customers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

Eli Lilly boasts several drugs that generate well over $1 billion in sales every year. Moderna's business extends beyond its famous COVID-19 vaccine. Bear markets happen on average once every 3.6 years, according to data from Hartford Funds, the mutual fund company. That makes these events relatively common -- and while that can be scary for investors, there is a silver lining. In 100% of the cases, a bull market followed a bear market. That means these otherwise difficult market downturns present excellent opportunities to buy shares of great companies on the dip.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cue Health stock opens nearly 5% above IPO price, then keeps rising

Cue Health Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the stock opened 4.8% above its initial public offering price, and kept rising. The California-based COVID-19 test maker's IPO priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range, as the company raised $200.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $16.76 at 11:37 a.m. Eastern for 1.4 million shares. The stock rallied since then, and was recently up 27.8% at $20.45 in afternoon trading, which values the company at about $2.94 billion. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 was little changed.
STOCKS
bdmag.com

US Housing Market Stabilizes

The housing market remains strong with home selling quickly. According to data from Wells Fargo reported by FX Street, they expect the housing market to eventually move back into balance over the next year, as higher prices bring out more sellers and new home construction gradually ramps up. FX Street...
REAL ESTATE

