Most Banks have started adopting cloud to build its digital enterprise and has become a necessity to stay in the game and to compete with other new age Fintech companies. Within Banks, there are lot of applications that are built by segment leaders, who are better attuned to the industry needs. Over the years large most banks have invested a lot in COTS applications to fulfill their business needs as they provide variety of business functions out of the “box” spanning a wide range of functionality, technology and time-period. While products cover most of functionality needed for specific business function, there are always edge cases that need to be built in-house. Some of COTS applications typically need heavy infrastructure to be provisioned that can be quite resource and maintenance intensive.

