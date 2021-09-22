Raiders of the Lost Ark

If you're looking to play something out of the ordinary then I have a treat for you; here's the incredibly imaginative Lost in Random. Lost in Random has you play as a little girl named Even after her sister Odd gets kidnapped by the evil queen. So, you head out on an adventure in the hopes of rescuing her. Along the way, you'll meet loads of distinct characters; many of which seem ripped straight from a twisted storybook. In fact, the entire world within Lost in Random feels like you're in such a book complete with dilapidated structures made out of unconventional materials all covered in a coloured haze. To make the world even more immersive, there's a very talented voice cast that makes each character come to life whether they're speaking English or gibberish. Overall, I'm extremely impressed with the world that Lost in Random presents and imagine that it's almost as entertaining to merely watch as it is to play.

