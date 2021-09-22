Raiders of the Lost Ark
Raid the Astra for $2 on Friday, October 8 while watching Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark at the historic Astra Theatre. The original Indiana Jones is swinging onto the screen at the historic Astra Theatre on Friday, October 8. The collaboration of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark is sure to get us all on the edge of our seats once again. Tickets are on sale now at www.TheNextAct.org. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $2.00. The doors will open at 6:30 pm EDT, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm EDT. The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour 55 minutes.duboiscountyherald.com
