And Another Thing: The Cozy Little Murder Mysteries of Father Brown

My first exposure to the strange, inoculated world of “cozy mysteries” came during a long road trip with my older sister. We were driving through Niagara Falls, New York, past vendors hawking Falls souvenirs, when our conversation hit a lull and she turned on an audiobook called Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder. It was the 27th installment of a series called the Hannah Swensen Mysteries, by Joanne Fluke. My sister had read them all: Blueberry Muffin Murder, Lemon Meringue Pie Murder, Peach Cobbler Murder. I’m usually more likely to be listening to a true-crime podcast while driving, but I was lulled by the uncomplicated prose, charmed by the protagonist’s life as both bakery owner and amateur sleuth—and drawn to the paradoxical concept of a feel-good murder.
