Hello there, this is a follow-up to my last column with the stories I shared about people getting massages, why they get massages, and how they have helped them. With the first story, concerning my husband’s cousin, I called her to verify facts. (This was after my last article had run. It’s just how it worked out timewise.) It turns out I was pretty close about her experience with a few minor errors. When she couldn’t see her massage therapist for those four months, it was due to COVID and the spa where she worked had closed down permanently. As a result, this therapist really did need to find a new location and decided to branch out on her own.

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO