Leadership Chadron, the community leadership development program is now accepting applications. Leadership Chadron is a challenging and engaging program to learn about how our community works and to motivate and inspire participants to be involved in local activities, boards or elected offices. It is an excellent way for organizations to involve employees or members in a positive skill building program designed to prepare future leaders in our area with other like-minded professionals. Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) hosts Leadership Chadron to teach community building skills, expose participants to role models, create networking opportunities across the state and to teach leadership traits they can use in our community.

CHADRON, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO