Catholic University president to step down after 12 years

By Lauren Lumpkin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatholic University's president will step down after more than a decade leading the Northeast Washington institution, officials announced Wednesday morning. John Garvey, 72, said he will leave the presidency at the end of the school year, and a new leader will be selected by July 2022. Garvey's tenure has been marked by an extensive period of transformation on the campus of more than 5,300 students - from record fundraising to improving the student experience.

Boston Globe

Longtime Amherst College president to step down

Amherst College President Carolyn “Biddy” Martin will step down at the end of this academic year, she announced on Monday. Martin, who has served 11 years, will take a sabbatical year, and then return to teaching at the college. She called the decision extremely difficult. “I love this place, its...
AMHERST, MA
CNY News

Hartwick College President Retiring After 13 Years

Dr. Margaret Drugovich has announced her retirement after 13 years as president of Hardwick College. She will leave her position during the summer of 2022. The President shared her decision in a letter to all members of the Board of Trustees and in a communication to the full College community. Dr. Drugovich’s departure date will be determined in collaboration with the Board.
HARTWICK, NY
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Transitions: Mercyhurst U. Names New President; U. of Maryland-Baltimore County’s President to Step Down Next Year

Andrea Backman, acting president of Strayer University since November 2020, has been named president. Lawrence Brandyburg, executive vice president at Bishop State Community College, has been named interim president. He will succeed Reginald Sykes, who stepped down. Kathleen A. Getz, dean of the Sellinger School of Business and Management at...
COLLEGES
newschain

University of Cambridge vice-chancellor to step down next year

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge will step down at the end of September next year after five years in office. Professor Stephen J Toope said he was “proud” of the prestigious university’s delivery of education and research during the coronavirus crisis. But the Canadian said being separated from...
COLLEGES
State
Kentucky State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
catholic.edu

President Announces He Is Stepping Down in June

I became President of The Catholic University of America in 2010 hoping I could contribute something to building up the institution. I did not foresee how much I would fall in love with it. The last eleven years have been a time of tremendous growth. We have reinvigorated our Catholic...
COLLEGES
informnny.com

University of Vermont president wants to freeze tuition for 4th consecutive year

Following historic enrollment at the University of Vermont this fall, President Suresh Garimella is asking the UVM’s Board of Trustees to freeze tuition next year. If approved, it would be the fourth consecutive year in which UVM did not raise tuition for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students. Garimella said it would help more students graduate on time and reduce their student loan debt.
COLLEGES
fordham.edu

Rams in the News: Father McShane to Step Down as Fordham President in June

TV broadcaster Michael Kay also said he had trouble getting home Wednesday, tweeting that he planned to wait out the storm at Fordham University in the Bronx. Father Joseph M. McShane, S.J., a native New Yorker who returned to serve as president of Fordham University in 2003, announced last week he would step down as president in June after 19 years in the post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
George Washington
bizjournals

University of Pittsburgh’s dean of the School of Pharmacy to step down

After serving 20 years as the dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Pharmacy, Patricia Kroboth is stepping down from the position. The change will take place on June 30, 2022. Currently, the Pitt Pharmacy research portfolio spans from computational drug discover and delivery to patient outcomes and medication-focused...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Kent Devereaux Inaugurated As Goucher College’s 12th President Friday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Kent Devereaux was inaugurated as Goucher College’s 12th president Friday after assuming the role in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the ceremony, according to a Goucher statement. More than 30 college presidents and delegates from educational institutions across the country attended the ceremony, along with government and community leaders. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, gave the keynote address. After Devereaux arrived, he oversaw Goucher’s response to the pandemic and worked on its recently launched new strategic plan, “Cultivating Global Changemakers,” to enhance student success, expand global education, and emphasize inclusivity. He...
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind on Friday announced that Regina Fugate has been selected as a 2021-22 Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) Equity Fellow. Fugate, a certified teacher of the visually impaired (TVI), is a 2002 graduate of Berea College in Kentucky and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Vanderbilt University in 2007. She has been … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
The 74

Whitmire: Elementary School Holds Answers to Male Education Crisis

A recent dramatic dip in male college enrollment and graduation flushed out multiple academic experts to explain why. The academics sound smart, and they all offer valid pieces of the puzzle. Problem is, I get the impression none of them has ever reported from an actual elementary school, where these gender gaps start. This week, […]
EDUCATION
Boston Business Journal

Amherst College president is leaving after 11 years

Biddy Martin, the president of Amherst College for the past decade, said she’ll depart next summer from the Western Massachusetts liberal arts school. Join the Boston Business Journal and our event partners – the University of Massachusetts and UMass Global -- for a panel discussion. Power 50: The Movement Makers...
BOSTON, MA
Mix 103.9

