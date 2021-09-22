Catholic University president to step down after 12 years

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Kent Devereaux was inaugurated as Goucher College’s 12th president Friday after assuming the role in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the ceremony, according to a Goucher statement. More than 30 college presidents and delegates from educational institutions across the country attended the ceremony, along with government and community leaders. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, gave the keynote address. After Devereaux arrived, he oversaw Goucher’s response to the pandemic and worked on its recently launched new strategic plan, “Cultivating Global Changemakers,” to enhance student success, expand global education, and emphasize inclusivity. He...

TOWSON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO